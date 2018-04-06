Rene G. Carrier Acquires 26,000 Shares of TerraX Minerals Inc. (TXR) Stock

TerraX Minerals Inc. (CVE:TXR) Director Rene G. Carrier acquired 26,000 shares of TerraX Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,660.00.

TerraX Minerals stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,241. TerraX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78.

About TerraX Minerals

TerraX Minerals Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Yellowknife City Gold project that includes Northbelt, Southbelt, and Eastbelt properties encompassing 771.6 square kilometers of land on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt.

