Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) insider Colin Matthews bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($56,148.23).

LON RWI traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 75.40 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,588,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Renewi PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 78.25 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.53).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 118 ($1.66) target price on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/renewi-plc-rwi-insider-colin-matthews-acquires-50000-shares-updated-updated.html.

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Municipal, and Van Gansewinkel Groep segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.