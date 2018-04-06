Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pattern Energy Group (PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pattern Energy Group Inc. is a premium power company. It engages in developing, constructing, owning and operating wind power. The company’s project situated primarily in the United States, Canada and parts of Latin America. Pattern Energy Group Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/17/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pattern Energy Group Inc. is a premium power company. It engages in developing, constructing, owning and operating wind power. The company’s project situated primarily in the United States, Canada and parts of Latin America. Pattern Energy Group Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/6/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pattern Energy Group Inc. is a premium power company. It engages in developing, constructing, owning and operating wind power. The company’s project situated primarily in the United States, Canada and parts of Latin America. Pattern Energy Group Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/5/2018 – Pattern Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Pattern Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Pattern Energy Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

3/2/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/2/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

3/2/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Pattern Energy Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a $26.50 price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Pattern Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pattern Energy Group Inc. is a premium power company. It engages in developing, constructing, owning and operating wind power. The company’s project situated primarily in the United States, Canada and parts of Latin America. Pattern Energy Group Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/9/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/7/2018 – Pattern Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Pattern Energy Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 729,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,163. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $1,787.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pattern Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is -844.96%.

In other news, Director Douglas G. Hall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,892.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $51,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

