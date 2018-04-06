ResMed (RMD) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media headlines about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.5204165009291 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of RMD stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 580,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,932. The stock has a market cap of $13,698.13, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.90. ResMed has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $104.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts forecast that ResMed will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded ResMed from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $58,914.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $125,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock worth $4,497,666. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

