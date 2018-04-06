Resources Connection (RECN) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ RECN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $486.31, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Resources Connection by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

