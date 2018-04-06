Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$74.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35,320.00, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$69.33 and a twelve month high of C$88.36.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 46.86% and a return on equity of 72.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.36%.

In related news, insider Heitor Goncalves sold 19,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.59, for a total value of C$1,100,372.13. Also, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 32,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$1,947,371.66. Insiders sold 148,788 shares of company stock worth $8,773,280 over the last three months.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 23,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of September 30, 2017. It operates through three segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK) and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK).

