Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76,745 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $172,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 383,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $75,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

UNH stock opened at $227.72 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $221,391.59, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

