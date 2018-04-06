Revain (R) One Day Volume Tops $3.64 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00011195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BitFlip, YoBit and Kuna. Revain has a total market cap of $136.39 million and $3.64 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00681461 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00186054 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035681 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to implement a review mechanism that doesn't require a third-party to be involved. In order to avoid the third-party involvement while keeping track of the review's quality, the Revain review mechanism will be composed of two phases. In the first phase there is a filtering layer which is applied by a machine using AI (RAF & Tone Analyzer utilities), and then a second layer is applied by the company to either decide if the review is accepted or not. This mechanism also allows saving part of a review in an RSS smart contract (Review snapshots storage) making reviews immutable. The Revain platform, differently from other blockchains will have two tokens, the R token, and the RVN token. The R token will be used to gather funds during the ICO and to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the RVN token will be used exclusively inside Revain platform, to reward users/companies for quality reviews and to penalize those who write unconstructive reviews. A fixed value of 0,0001 Bitcoin is attributed to the RVN token, enabling RVN tokens to be converted for the R tokens within the platform. The conversion is calculated by dividing the actual price of the R token (in BTC) for 0,0001 Bitcoin and then multiplying that value by the number of RVN tokens that a certain user possess. “

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kuna, C-CEX, Kucoin, BitFlip, Cryptopia, YoBit, EtherDelta and BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to purchase Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.