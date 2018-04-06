Reviewing Air Lease (NYSE:AL) & Navios Maritime (NM)

Navios Maritime (NYSE: NM) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Navios Maritime does not pay a dividend. Air Lease pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Lease has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Air Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Lease has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime and Air Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 2 0 2 0 2.00 Air Lease 0 2 8 0 2.80

Navios Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 103.02%. Air Lease has a consensus target price of $53.94, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Navios Maritime’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime is more favorable than Air Lease.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime and Air Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $463.05 million 0.20 -$165.91 million ($1.01) -0.79 Air Lease $1.45 billion 3.14 $756.15 million $3.65 12.04

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime. Navios Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and Air Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -37.28% -15.58% -4.17% Air Lease 49.87% 10.91% 2.70%

Summary

Air Lease beats Navios Maritime on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business. The Dry bulk Vessel Operations segment consists of the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation and trading of vessels, freight and forward freight agreements (FFAs). The Logistics Business segment consists of port terminal business, barge business and cabotage business in the Hidrovia region of South America. Navios Holdings also offers commercial and technical management services to the fleets of Navios Maritime Partners L.P., Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P., Navios Europe Inc. and Navios Europe (II) Inc.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines. The Company also provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios for a management fee. The Company provides aircraft to airline customers in various markets, such as Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 237 owned aircraft and 30 aircraft in its managed fleet portfolio.

