Head to Head Review: Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (BNTGY) and Ashland (ASH)

Ashland (NYSE: ASH) and Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Ashland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ashland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ashland has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ashland pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ashland pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashland and Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland $3.26 billion 1.35 $1.00 million $2.44 28.92 Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr $13.27 billion 0.68 $407.81 million $0.52 22.62

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has higher revenue and earnings than Ashland. Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashland and Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland -0.08% 7.14% 2.73% Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr 3.04% 9.16% 3.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ashland and Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland 0 2 7 0 2.78 Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashland presently has a consensus price target of $85.43, indicating a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Ashland’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ashland is more favorable than Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr.

Summary

Ashland beats Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives. This segment offers its solutions for pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. The company's Composites segment manufactures and sells a range of unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, and low-profile additives for the reinforced plastics industry; and molten maleic anhydride for the manufacture of various products, such as unsaturated polyester resins, copolymers, lubricating oil additives, alkenyl succinic anhydrides, malic acid, fumaric acid, and derivative chemicals. This segment serves manufacturers of residential and commercial building products; industrial product specifiers and manufacturers; wind blade and pipe manufacturers; automotive and truck OEM suppliers; boat builders; chemical producers; and electronics makers. Its Intermediates and Solvents segment produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including tetrahydrofuran and n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

About Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany.

