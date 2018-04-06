Reviewing Azure Power (AZRE) and The Competition

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Azure Power to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azure Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power $64.50 million -$18.08 million -8.67 Azure Power Competitors $8.48 billion $467.20 million 10.81

Azure Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power. Azure Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Azure Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power -19.14% -10.40% -2.20% Azure Power Competitors -23.11% 3.58% -0.65%

Risk & Volatility

Azure Power has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Azure Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Azure Power Competitors 426 2329 2018 57 2.35

Azure Power presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.55%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Azure Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Azure Power competitors beat Azure Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Azure Power

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

