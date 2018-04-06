Head to Head Review: BankUnited (BKU) & Ita� Unibanco (ITUB)

Ita� Unibanco (NYSE: ITUB) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ita� Unibanco and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ita� Unibanco 21.51% 16.87% 1.73% BankUnited 45.09% 10.83% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ita� Unibanco and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ita� Unibanco 1 2 2 0 2.20 BankUnited 1 4 6 0 2.45

Ita� Unibanco currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.13%. BankUnited has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Ita� Unibanco.

Volatility & Risk

Ita� Unibanco has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ita� Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ita� Unibanco pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ita� Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ita� Unibanco and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ita� Unibanco $34.80 billion 2.84 $7.49 billion $1.14 13.32 BankUnited $1.36 billion 3.03 $614.27 million $2.65 14.71

Ita� Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than BankUnited. Ita� Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BankUnited beats Ita� Unibanco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ita� Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans. The company also provides credits cards; investment and private banking services; property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; and private pension plans and premium bonds. In addition, it offers consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 4,981 branches and client service branches, as well as 46,965 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank also provides a range of traditional banking products and services to both its commercial and retail customers. The Company offers a range of lending products, including small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit and consumer loans. It offers traditional deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit with a range of terms and rates.

