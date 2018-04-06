Reviewing Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Its Peers

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bed Bath & Beyond to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bed Bath & Beyond’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bed Bath & Beyond pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bed Bath & Beyond $12.22 billion $685.10 million 4.55 Bed Bath & Beyond Competitors $3.08 billion $147.27 million 18.36

Bed Bath & Beyond has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Bed Bath & Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bed Bath & Beyond 4.11% 19.07% 7.48% Bed Bath & Beyond Competitors 3.59% 13.37% 5.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bed Bath & Beyond and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bed Bath & Beyond 8 12 1 0 1.67 Bed Bath & Beyond Competitors 168 668 430 20 2.23

Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $25.39, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. As a group, “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies have a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries. As of December 20, 2017, the company had a total of 1,558 stores, includes 1,020 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada; 280 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market, or Cost Plus; 118 buybuy BABY stores; 83 stores under the Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! names; and 57 stores under the Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values. It also offers products through various Websites and applications, such as bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, harmondiscount.com, christmastreeshops.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com, and worldmarket.com. In addition, the Company operates Of a Kind, an e-commerce Website that features specially commissioned limited edition items from emerging fashion and home designers; One Kings Lane, an online authority in home décor and design that offers a collection of selected home goods, and designer and vintage items; PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized products; Chef Central, an online retailer of kitchenware, cookware, and homeware items catering to cooking and baking enthusiasts; and Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Union, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.