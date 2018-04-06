Reviewing Clarus (CLAR) & Its Peers

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Clarus to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $170.69 million -$670,000.00 55.83 Clarus Competitors $3.83 billion $244.67 million 28.55

Clarus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clarus. Clarus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus -0.39% 2.22% 1.76% Clarus Competitors 5.02% 12.24% 6.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Clarus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Clarus has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus’ peers have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clarus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clarus Competitors 24 199 329 20 2.60

Clarus currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.13%. Given Clarus’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Clarus peers beat Clarus on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, formerly Black Diamond, Inc., through its ownership of Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of active outdoor performance equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. Its principal brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. It offer a range of products, including apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants and bibs; rock-climbing equipment, such as carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gear; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns, and gloves and mittens. The Company also offers advanced skis, ski poles, ski bindings, ski skins, and ski safety products, including avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels and probes. The Company’s products are sold in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world in over 50 countries.

