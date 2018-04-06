Comparing Contura Energy (CNTE) and Its Rivals

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS: CNTE) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Contura Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 8.15% 196.93% 10.51% Contura Energy Competitors 10.92% 37.09% 4.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Contura Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Contura Energy Competitors 136 330 478 29 2.41

Contura Energy presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.23%. Given Contura Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Contura Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy’s competitors have a beta of -1.85, meaning that their average stock price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Contura Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion $154.52 million 6.89 Contura Energy Competitors $1.90 billion $170.13 million -4.68

Contura Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Contura Energy competitors beat Contura Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

