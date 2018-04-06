Head-To-Head Contrast: Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) vs. CSS Industries (CSS)

CSS Industries (NYSE: CSS) and Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get CSS Industries alerts:

CSS Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Genius Brands does not pay a dividend. CSS Industries pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CSS Industries and Genius Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSS Industries -0.96% 4.51% 3.64% Genius Brands -642.35% -49.40% -27.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CSS Industries and Genius Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSS Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Genius Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

CSS Industries presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.57%. Genius Brands has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.24%. Given Genius Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Brands is more favorable than CSS Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSS Industries and Genius Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSS Industries $322.43 million 0.50 $28.50 million $1.41 12.65 Genius Brands $5.33 million 4.40 -$6.21 million ($1.59) -1.80

CSS Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Brands. Genius Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSS Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of CSS Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Genius Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of CSS Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Genius Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CSS Industries has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSS Industries beats Genius Brands on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The company's seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachers' aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCall's, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, Dudley's, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachers' stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Genius Brands Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops and produces animated series, such as Llama Llama, SpacePop, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, and Rainbow Rangers. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and retailers. Genius Brands International, Inc. sells its products directly at wholesale to retail stores or through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.