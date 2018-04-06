Head to Head Comparison: Curtiss-Wright (CW) vs. Its Competitors

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Curtiss-Wright to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright 9.46% 15.46% 7.02% Curtiss-Wright Competitors 5.01% 12.54% 5.27%

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Curtiss-Wright pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright $2.27 billion $214.89 million 27.62 Curtiss-Wright Competitors $4.79 billion $569.03 million 23.80

Curtiss-Wright’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Curtiss-Wright. Curtiss-Wright is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Curtiss-Wright and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright 0 2 6 0 2.75 Curtiss-Wright Competitors 22 254 274 3 2.47

Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus price target of $135.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.62%. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curtiss-Wright has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment’s products include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services. The Defense segment’s products include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded computing board level modules, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment’s products include a range of hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches and spent fuel management products.

