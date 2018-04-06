Critical Survey: Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) vs. Electronic Arts (EA)

Prestige Brands (NYSE: PBH) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Prestige Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prestige Brands and Electronic Arts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Brands $882.06 million 2.04 $69.39 million $2.37 14.28 Electronic Arts $4.85 billion 7.62 $967.00 million $2.96 40.65

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Brands. Prestige Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Brands has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prestige Brands and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Brands 0 2 5 0 2.71 Electronic Arts 0 4 22 0 2.85

Prestige Brands presently has a consensus target price of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 131.41%. Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $133.42, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Prestige Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prestige Brands is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Brands and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Brands 38.05% 14.14% 3.44% Electronic Arts 19.67% 25.42% 13.67%

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Prestige Brands on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Brands

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The company's OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed. The Company markets and sells its games and services through retail channels and through digital distribution channels. The Company’s PC games and additional content can be downloaded directly through its Origin online platform, as well as through third-party online download stores. Its mobile, tablet and PC free-to-download games and additional content are available through third-party application storefronts, such as the Apple Application Store and Google Play.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.