Reviewing Exterran (EXTN) and CAI International (CAI)

Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Exterran has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAI International has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Exterran shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of CAI International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Exterran shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of CAI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exterran and CAI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran 2.65% 0.26% 0.10% CAI International 20.68% 11.21% 2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Exterran and CAI International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran 0 0 0 0 N/A CAI International 0 1 4 0 2.80

CAI International has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.37%. Given CAI International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAI International is more favorable than Exterran.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exterran and CAI International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran $1.22 billion 0.81 $33.88 million ($0.39) -70.90 CAI International $348.39 million 1.22 $72.06 million $2.87 7.21

CAI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exterran. Exterran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CAI International beats Exterran on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, upgrade, commissioning, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, as well as skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade, and other liquid and gaseous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,282,739 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 7,172 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.