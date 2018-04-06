Leucadia National (LUK) and Federal Signal (FSS) Head to Head Analysis

Leucadia National (NYSE: LUK) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Leucadia National and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leucadia National 1.81% 6.25% 1.39% Federal Signal 6.86% 12.07% 5.62%

Dividends

Leucadia National pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Leucadia National pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Leucadia National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Leucadia National has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leucadia National and Federal Signal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leucadia National $11.44 billion 0.69 $171.72 million $1.65 13.52 Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.52 $61.60 million $0.85 26.84

Leucadia National has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal. Leucadia National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Leucadia National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Leucadia National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Leucadia National and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leucadia National 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 1 2 0 2.67

Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.32%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Leucadia National.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Leucadia National on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leucadia National Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services. The company also provides online foreign exchange trading, contract for difference trading, spread betting, and related services. In addition, it develops and owns residential and mixed-use real estate properties in California, New York, Florida, Virginia, South Carolina, and Maine; provides capital solutions, investment sales advisory, and mortgage servicing for multifamily and commercial properties; and purchases automobile installment contracts, as well as owns and manages a portfolio of leases on used Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Further, it processes and markets fresh and chilled boxed beef, ground beef, beef by-products, consumer-ready beef and pork, and wet blue leather; oil and gas properties in the Bakken Shale oil field in North Dakota and Montana, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Wyoming; owns and operates 28 automobile dealerships; offers fixed wireless broadband services in Italy; manufactures and markets plastic netting and wood products; and mines gold and silver ores. The company was formerly known as Talcott National Corp. and changed its name to Leucadia National Corporation in June 1980. Leucadia National Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

