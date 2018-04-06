Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) is one of 30 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Full House Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Full House Resorts and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $161.27 million -$5.02 million N/A Full House Resorts Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 165.54

Full House Resorts’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Full House Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -3.12% -9.22% -2.87% Full House Resorts Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Full House Resorts and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Full House Resorts Competitors 306 1436 2177 73 2.51

Full House Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Full House Resorts has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Full House Resorts peers beat Full House Resorts on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino that has 18,900 square feet of gaming space, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

