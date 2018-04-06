Reviewing IntriCon (IIN) and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IntriCon and Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon $88.31 million 1.57 $1.80 million $0.29 69.14 Vishay Intertechnology $2.60 billion 1.00 -$20.34 million $1.43 12.62

IntriCon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vishay Intertechnology. Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IntriCon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of IntriCon shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of IntriCon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IntriCon and Vishay Intertechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon 2.04% 10.64% 4.41% Vishay Intertechnology -0.78% 14.07% 6.80%

Risk & Volatility

IntriCon has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IntriCon and Vishay Intertechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vishay Intertechnology 1 1 0 0 1.50

Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than IntriCon.

Dividends

Vishay Intertechnology pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. IntriCon does not pay a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market. The Company has facilities in Minnesota, California, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Germany, and operates through its subsidiaries. The Company’s product offering includes a hearing aid discount program for health plans. This program is available around the nation to health insurers, including employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare plans. The Company also has various international value hearing aid (VHA) initiatives.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs. Diodes segment’s products include rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs) and power modules. Optoelectronic Components segment includes infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), 7-segment displays and IR data transceiver modules (IrDA). Resistors and Inductors segment manufactures various types of fixed resistors, both in discrete and network forms, as well as various variable types. Capacitors segment manufactures products based on capacitor technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.