Head-To-Head Analysis: Whirlpool (WHR) and Kimball International (KBAL)

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) and Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and Kimball International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08% Kimball International 5.41% 22.51% 13.01%

Volatility and Risk

Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Whirlpool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Whirlpool and Kimball International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 5 1 0 2.00 Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whirlpool currently has a consensus price target of $189.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Kimball International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Kimball International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kimball International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whirlpool and Kimball International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.51 $350.00 million $13.74 11.11 Kimball International $669.93 million 0.97 $37.50 million N/A N/A

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Kimball International.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Kimball International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

