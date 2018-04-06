Comparing Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) & NSK (NPSKY)

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE: BRSS) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and NSK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.47 $50.90 million $2.78 11.98 NSK $8.78 billion 0.79 $423.70 million N/A N/A

NSK has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brass and Copper.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Global Brass and Copper pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Brass and Copper and NSK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A NSK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Brass and Copper 3.26% 46.79% 9.61% NSK 5.47% 10.64% 5.02%

Summary

NSK beats Global Brass and Copper on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster. Its Olin Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and converting specialized copper and brass sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated products. The Chase Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing brass rod, including round, hexagonal and other shapes. The A.J. Oster segment is engaged in processing and distributing copper and copper-alloy sheet, strip and foil, operating six service centers in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Its products are used in a range of applications across markets, including the building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, industrial machinery and equipment, and general consumer end markets.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. is engaged in manufacture and sale of bearings. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial Machinery business and Automotive business. The Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the production and sales of industrial machinery bearings, ball screws and linear guides. The Automotive business is engaged in production and sales of bearings for car manufacturers and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns and automatic transmission components. Its Industrial Machinery business consists of approximately two product categories: Industrial Machinery Bearings, which offers miniature through to ultra-large bearings, and Precision Machinery and Parts, which provides linear motion products and mechatronic products. Its Automotive business provides Automotive Bearings, such as mainstay hub unit bearings and needle roller bearings, and Automotive Components, which include electric power steering (EPS) systems and automatic transmission (AT) components.

