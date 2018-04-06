Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) & Rollins (ROL) Critical Review

Orion Group (NYSE: ORN) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Orion Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Group and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group 0.07% -1.74% -0.91% Rollins 10.70% 29.76% 18.71%

Dividends

Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Orion Group does not pay a dividend. Rollins pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rollins has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Orion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Orion Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of Rollins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Group and Rollins’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $578.55 million 0.31 $400,000.00 ($0.14) -44.93 Rollins $1.67 billion 6.55 $179.12 million $0.87 57.75

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Group. Orion Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orion Group and Rollins, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rollins 0 1 3 0 2.75

Orion Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.01%. Rollins has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.41%. Given Orion Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Rollins.

Summary

Rollins beats Orion Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading; cruise ship port facilities; private terminals; special-use navy terminals; recreational use marinas and docks; and other marine-based facilities. The company's marine pipeline service projects consist of the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. Its bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the development of fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also offers specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it provides light commercial, structural, and other concrete construction services. The company was formerly known as Orion Marine Group, Inc. and changed its name to Orion Group Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife services, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.