Reviewing Perry Ellis International (PERY) & Its Competitors

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ: PERY) is one of 7 public companies in the “Mens’ & boy’s furnishings, work clothing, & allied garments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Perry Ellis International to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Perry Ellis International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perry Ellis International 6.48% 9.55% 5.47% Perry Ellis International Competitors -46.84% -15.11% -15.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Perry Ellis International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Mens’ & boy’s furnishings, work clothing, & allied garments” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Perry Ellis International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Mens’ & boy’s furnishings, work clothing, & allied garments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perry Ellis International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perry Ellis International 0 2 4 0 2.67 Perry Ellis International Competitors 57 480 778 26 2.58

Perry Ellis International presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. As a group, “Mens’ & boy’s furnishings, work clothing, & allied garments” companies have a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Perry Ellis International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perry Ellis International is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perry Ellis International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perry Ellis International $874.85 million $56.65 million 12.60 Perry Ellis International Competitors $4.95 billion $235.01 million 22.38

Perry Ellis International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Perry Ellis International. Perry Ellis International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Perry Ellis International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perry Ellis International’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perry Ellis International beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories. The company provides its products under various brands comprising Ben Hogan, Cubavera, Farah, Grand Slam, Jantzen, Laundry by Shelli Segal, Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Perry Ellis, Rafaella, and Savane. It also licenses the Callaway Golf, PGA TOUR, and Jack Nicklaus brands for golf apparel; the Jag brand for swimwear and cover-ups; and the Nike brand for swimwear and accessories, as well as Pro Player, John Henry, and Gotcha brands. The company distributes its products to wholesale customers that represent various levels of retail distribution, including luxury stores, department stores, national and regional chain stores, mass merchants, specialty stores, sporting goods stores, the corporate wear market, and e-commerce, as well as clubs and independent retailers. As of April 1, 2017, it operated 38 Perry Ellis, 14 Original Penguin, and 2 multi-brand retail outlet stores located primarily in upscale retail outlet malls in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico; and 2 Perry Ellis, 2 Cubavera, 12 Original Penguin, and 1 multi-brand full price retail stores located in upscale demographic markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Supreme International Corporation and changed its name to Perry Ellis International, Inc. in 1999. Perry Ellis International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

