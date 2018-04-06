Financial Review: Spx Flow (FLOW) vs. Regal Beloit (RBC)

Spx Flow (NYSE: FLOW) and Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Spx Flow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spx Flow shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Spx Flow has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Beloit has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spx Flow and Regal Beloit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spx Flow 2 2 4 0 2.25 Regal Beloit 0 6 7 0 2.54

Spx Flow currently has a consensus price target of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Regal Beloit has a consensus price target of $86.18, indicating a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Regal Beloit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regal Beloit is more favorable than Spx Flow.

Profitability

This table compares Spx Flow and Regal Beloit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spx Flow 2.38% 6.13% 2.00% Regal Beloit 6.34% 9.64% 4.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spx Flow and Regal Beloit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spx Flow $1.95 billion 1.07 $46.40 million $1.27 38.87 Regal Beloit $3.36 billion 0.97 $213.00 million $4.87 15.11

Regal Beloit has higher revenue and earnings than Spx Flow. Regal Beloit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spx Flow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regal Beloit pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Spx Flow does not pay a dividend. Regal Beloit pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Beloit has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Regal Beloit beats Spx Flow on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spx Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

