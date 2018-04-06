Head-To-Head Survey: Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) versus Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) and Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Univest Co. of Pennsylvania, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Univest Co. of Pennsylvania 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $44.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Univest Co. of Pennsylvania is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $246.04 million 5.70 $53.20 million $2.54 15.49 Univest Co. of Pennsylvania $222.26 million 3.71 $44.09 million $1.68 16.73

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Co. of Pennsylvania. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Univest Co. of Pennsylvania, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 21.63% 10.87% 1.14% Univest Co. of Pennsylvania 19.84% 8.35% 1.02%

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Univest Co. of Pennsylvania on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment operates through Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation, a subsidiary of the Bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment operates through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank, which provides investment management and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank conducted commercial banking business through 44 community offices and six financial centers located in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington D.C.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides full range of banking services, such as deposit making, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The Wealth Management segment offers trust and investment advisory services, guardian and custodian services, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. The Insurance segment includes a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company also offers discretionary investment consulting and management, financial planning, investment management services. As of February 28, 2018, it operated through a network of approximately 50 offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley, and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

