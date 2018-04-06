Reviewing Subaru (FUJHY) & The Competition

Subaru (OTCMKTS: FUJHY) is one of 30 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Subaru to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 5.91% 19.61% 10.45% Subaru Competitors -14.13% -0.28% -3.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Subaru and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 0 0 0 N/A Subaru Competitors 441 1264 1627 110 2.41

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Subaru’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Subaru has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Subaru and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $29.24 billion $2.63 billion 10.51 Subaru Competitors $62.83 billion $2.64 billion 16.12

Subaru’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Subaru. Subaru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Subaru pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Subaru pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 19.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Subaru is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Subaru has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Subaru rivals beat Subaru on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Subaru

SUBARU CORPORATION, formerly Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is a manufacturer of Subaru automobiles. The Company’s segments include Automobiles, Aerospace, Industrial products and Other. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. The Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. The Industrial products segment manufactures and sells Robin engines and related products. The Other segment consists of garbage collection vehicles, specialized vehicles and real estate lease. It offers a platform, called the Subaru Global Platform, which is a Subaru technology for unifying development of all of its models under a single platform design. It manufactures, repairs and sells airplanes aerospace-related machinery and their components. It also manufactures, sells and repairs generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery other machine tools and their components.

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.