Reviewing Torchmark (TMK) and Its Competitors

Torchmark (NYSE: TMK) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Torchmark to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Torchmark and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchmark 3 3 1 0 1.71 Torchmark Competitors 317 1116 1507 82 2.45

Torchmark currently has a consensus target price of $82.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.85%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Torchmark’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Torchmark has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Torchmark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchmark 34.99% 10.81% 2.52% Torchmark Competitors 5.06% 4.82% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torchmark and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torchmark $4.16 billion $1.45 billion 17.36 Torchmark Competitors $22.37 billion $1.24 billion 15.73

Torchmark’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Torchmark. Torchmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Torchmark pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Torchmark pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Torchmark has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Torchmark has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchmark’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Torchmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Torchmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Torchmark competitors beat Torchmark on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance. The Health insurance products are guaranteed-renewable and include Medicare Supplement, critical illness, accident and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverage’s. Annuities include fixed-benefit contracts. The Company markets its insurance products through various distribution channels, each of which sells the products of its insurance segments. Its subsidiaries include American Income Life Insurance Company (American Income) and Liberty National Life Insurance Company (Liberty National).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.