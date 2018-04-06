Yahoo Japan (YAHOY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Yahoo Japan (OTCMKTS: YAHOY) is one of 15 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Yahoo Japan to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yahoo Japan and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yahoo Japan 0 2 0 0 2.00 Yahoo Japan Competitors 80 276 314 9 2.37

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Yahoo Japan’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yahoo Japan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yahoo Japan and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yahoo Japan $7.90 billion $1.22 billion 20.43 Yahoo Japan Competitors $1.43 billion $307.88 million -5.75

Yahoo Japan has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Yahoo Japan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Yahoo Japan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yahoo Japan 15.50% 13.58% 8.87% Yahoo Japan Competitors -12.75% -19.44% -6.29%

Volatility & Risk

Yahoo Japan has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yahoo Japan’s rivals have a beta of 1.69, indicating that their average stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Yahoo Japan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yahoo Japan rivals beat Yahoo Japan on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Yahoo Japan Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search, information listing, community, and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through three segments: Marketing Solutions Business, Consumer Business, and Other Business. The Marketing Solutions Business segment offers advertising-related services, such as paid search and display advertising; information listing services; and other corporate services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related and membership services. The Other Business segment offers financial and payment related services. The company is also involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; mail-order services for office-related products and other delivery services; rental server information processing, domain registration, and other Internet services; Internet distribution of video-streaming and electronic books; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. In addition, it offers online payment services; cloud and agent services; and ad affiliate marketing and StoreMatch online advertising distribution services. Further, the company engages in data center, venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, life/non-life insurance agency, and Internet media businesses, as well as other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; data analytics and consulting; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. Additionally, it develops and sells information system for hotels and inns. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

