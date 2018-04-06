Revlon Inc (REV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.91) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 127 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Revlon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of Revlon stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,244.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.46. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures, markets and sells around the world a range of beauty and personal care products, including color cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, as well as beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products.

