Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Increased by Analyst

RH (NYSE:RH) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on RH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised RH from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

RH stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,890.41, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at $932,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $2,388,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,595.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

