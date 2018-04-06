Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) Given a €25.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) has been given a €25.20 ($31.11) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cfra set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rhoen Klinikum in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($35.99) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.55 ($30.30).

RHK stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €26.42 ($32.62). 19,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1-year low of €25.08 ($30.96) and a 1-year high of €32.12 ($39.65).

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services in the areas of cardiological and coronary diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases, and orthopedic and accident surgeries; rehabilitation services; and thoracic, pulmonary and vascular diseases, tumors, heart conditions, and nervous and skeletal system diseases.

