Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in SuperValu (NYSE:SVU)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of SuperValu worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SuperValu during the third quarter worth about $147,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SuperValu in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SuperValu in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SuperValu in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SuperValu in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVU. Goldman Sachs set a $14.00 target price on shares of SuperValu and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuperValu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperValu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of SuperValu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of SuperValu in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SuperValu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

SuperValu stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.67, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.29. SuperValu has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. SuperValu had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that SuperValu will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About SuperValu

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

