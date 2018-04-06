The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of The Andersons worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Naran Uchur Burchinow sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $79,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,319.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,430. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

ANDE stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The Andersons had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

