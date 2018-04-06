Infinera (INFN) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Infinera worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Infinera by 127.3% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 214,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 119,968 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Infinera by 98.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 33.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 93,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infinera by 65.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,664,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Infinera by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David F. Welch sold 60,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Welch sold 80,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,093 shares of company stock worth $2,770,803 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 26.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

