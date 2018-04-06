Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1,380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 1,148,156 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,919,000 after buying an additional 224,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.33, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Capstead Mortgage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Capstead Mortgage in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/rhumbline-advisers-increases-stake-in-capstead-mortgage-co-cmo-updated-updated.html.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.