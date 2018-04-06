Rialto Price Reaches $0.12 (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Rialto token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001795 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, Rialto has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Rialto has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $1,795.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00679965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00183637 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,206,516 tokens. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “RIALTO.AI is an arbitrage and market maker in the landscape of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and blockchain transactions. By providing liquidity and matching orders, RIALTO.AI wants to increase the efficiency of crypto markets, while earning a fraction on every transaction for their supporters. The utility of RIALTO.AI is carved into the proprietary nature of algorithms and software tools. They help identify trade opportunities, interpret the historical database, find data patterns, and adjust the parameters in real-time. “

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

