Rialto (CRYPTO:XRL) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Rialto has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rialto token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta and Livecoin. Rialto has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $3,889.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00692640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00185838 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035269 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Rialto

Rialto launched on July 6th, 2017. Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,191,784 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “RIALTO.AI is an arbitrage and market maker in the landscape of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and blockchain transactions. By providing liquidity and matching orders, RIALTO.AI wants to increase the efficiency of crypto markets, while earning a fraction on every transaction for their supporters. The utility of RIALTO.AI is carved into the proprietary nature of algorithms and software tools. They help identify trade opportunities, interpret the historical database, find data patterns, and adjust the parameters in real-time. “

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

