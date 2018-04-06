Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Buys $517,000.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

