Ricardo (RCDO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($15.86) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Monday, March 5th.

Shares of RCDO stock opened at GBX 941 ($13.21) on Tuesday. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 691 ($9.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,028.18 ($14.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a holding company engaged in engineering and strategic, technical and environmental consultancy business. The Company’s operating segments include Technical Consulting and Performance Products. Its Technical Consulting segment is engaged in the delivery of engineering programs and technology projects, together with environmental and management consultancy services.

