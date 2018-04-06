TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of RingCentral worth $21,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 146,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 191,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $454,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $164,541.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,134.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,196 shares of company stock worth $12,434,018. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $64.65 on Friday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on RingCentral and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

