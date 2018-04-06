Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price

News headlines about Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Riot Blockchain earned a coverage optimism score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 41.631882932585 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $7.27 on Friday. Riot Blockchain has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain Inc, formerly Bioptix, Inc, intends to gain exposure to the block chain ecosystem through targeted investments in the sector, with a primary focus on the bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. The Company also provides Enhanced Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) platform for the detection of molecular interactions.

