RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

REDU traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 1,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,292,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers after-school English teaching and tutoring services to students aged three to 18. It operates in China’s junior English Language Training (ELT) market. Its offers three flagship courses, including Rise Start, Rise On and Rise Up, that are designed for students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively.

