RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

NASDAQ:REDU opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. GCA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/rise-education-cayman-redu-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers after-school English teaching and tutoring services to students aged three to 18. It operates in China’s junior English Language Training (ELT) market. Its offers three flagship courses, including Rise Start, Rise On and Rise Up, that are designed for students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.