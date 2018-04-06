Rise Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00001057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. Rise has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $1,196.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00088430 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00029790 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008058 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002153 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013346 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,822,420 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

