RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSEARCA:RFFC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,745. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $40.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/riverfront-dynamic-us-flex-cap-etf-rffc-increases-dividend-to-0-04-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.