Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 121,942 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 126.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,942 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $89,956,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,715,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,810 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,133,000 after buying an additional 1,691,905 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,381,000 after buying an additional 719,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,496.95, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.14 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

