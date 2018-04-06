Robert W. Baird Downgrades National Instruments (NATI) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,355.50, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.93. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.38 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,395 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $217,332.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $870,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 342,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $17,255,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,120,037 shares in the company, valued at $409,087,464.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 868,066 shares of company stock worth $44,100,825. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,000,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,937,399 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after buying an additional 584,819 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,804,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,616,000 after buying an additional 262,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 424,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

